Gulu City Traders Shun Sleeping in Markets

2 Jul 2021, 11:02 Comments 105 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Northern Breaking news
Some of the Market Vendors in Gulu Main Market recently selling outside from the Market

In short
The vendors, especially women, argue that the markets they are operating from are unhealthy, insecure and have poor structures, which could make them vulnerable to contracting diseases and falling prey to criminals.

 

