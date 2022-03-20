Gulu Cleric Petitions President Museveni Over High Cost of Commodities

In short
Reverend Uma tasked the MP to inform the President and Members of Parliament that several governments have fallen due to high prices of commodities and hardships noting that the church will take action to mobilize the masses against them if the matter is not addressed swiftly.
Gulu Cleric Petitions President Museveni Over High Cost of Commodities20 Mar 2022, 16:17 Comments 112 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Religion Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Betty Aol Ocan, Woman MP Gulu City Reverend Father Justine Erick Uma high prices of commodities in Uganda
Mentioned: Holy Rosary Church
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.