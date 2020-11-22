In short
Rev. Father Erick Justin Uma, the Curate of Holy Rosary Church in Gulu City in the Archdiocese of Gulu says that the current killings, brutality and inhumane treatment being perpetrated against the civilian population in Uganda currently are saddening.
Gulu Cleric Pleads With Security Personnel to Respect Human Lives
The police have used teargas and live ammunition to disperse supporters of oppositions in Uganda. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
