Gulu College of Health Sciences Extends Reporting Date for Students

In short
Patricia Naebinaka, the College’s Principal Secretary says that the reopening date was so abrupt and different departments need adequate time to prepare and establish the requisite standard operating procedures – SOPs in place.
Gulu College of Health Sciences Extends Reporting Date for Students13 Aug 2021, 16:32 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Re-opening of Medical Schools
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.