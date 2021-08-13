Pamela Mawanda
16:49

Gulu College of Health Sciences Extends Reporting Date for Students

13 Aug 2021, 16:32 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
Students of Gulu College of Health Sciences - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Students of Gulu College of Health Sciences - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Patricia Naebinaka, the College’s Principal Secretary says that the reopening date was so abrupt and different departments need adequate time to prepare and establish the requisite standard operating procedures – SOPs in place.

 

Tagged with: Re-opening of Medical Schools
Mentioned: Ministry  of Education and Sport Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.