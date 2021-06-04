Gulu College of Health Sciences Suspends New Fees Structures

In short
The Diploma students under government sponsorship were to pay Shillings 1.47 million from Shillings 1.27 million while private sponsored students to pay Shillings 2.5million from Shillings 2.077million.
Joyce Alima, the Gulu City Council Speaker speaking to a few of the students -Photo by Simon Wokorach
