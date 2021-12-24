Gulu Councilors, Technocrats Banned from Selling at Gulu Main Market

In short
Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi says the public officials of Gulu City are not supposed to be vendors at Gulu Main Market that they would be supervising because it would be tantamount to conflict of interest when handling issues related to the market.
Gulu Councilors, Technocrats Banned from Selling at Gulu Main Market24 Dec 2021, 16:48 Comments 178 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Report
Gulu Main Market in Larro Division visibly with very few people entering and coming out - Photo by Dominic Ochola
