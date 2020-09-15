In short
The government expanded the Tuberculosis ward at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital to a 74 bed-capacity COVID-19 treatment unit. But currently, the facility is treating an excess of 123 patients. The treatment facility admits at least five patients every day who are mainly evacuated from the districts of Pader, Gulu, Amuru, Omoro, Lamwo, Kitgum, Nwoya and Agago.
Gulu COVID-19 Treatment Unit Runs Out of Space, Drugs
15 Sep 2020
