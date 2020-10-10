Dominic Ochola
10:23

Gulu Covid19 Burial Team Decries Lack of Facilitation, Tools Top story

Courtesy picture of burial team recently conducting safe and dignified burial of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) dead body in Gulu

Courtesy picture of burial team recently conducting safe and dignified burial of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) dead body in Gulu

In short
However, the Gulu District Health Officer, Yoweri Idiba, says the team lacks facilitation to motivate the members.

 

