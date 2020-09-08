Gulu District Chairperson, 12 Others Test Positive for COVID-19

In short
Among the 13, seven were community members from Obiya West Village in the West Division of Gulu City and five staff of Amuru District Local Government. The Chairman has now been evacuated from his residence in Obiya West village, For God Parish in the West Division of Gulu City and taken to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital treatment unit for management.
Gulu District Chairperson, 12 Others Test Positive for COVID-198 Sep 2020, 21:50 Comments 137 Views Local government Health Lifestyle Report
Gulu District LC 5 Chairperson Martin Ojara Martin Mapenduzi (left in Kitenge) speaking to press recently - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.