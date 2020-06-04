Gulu District COVID-19 Task Force Leaders Placed Under Quarantine

In short
They are among scores of radio presenters and health workers who were placed under both self and institutional quarantine as possible contacts of two Commissioners from the Ministry of Health who reportedly tested positive for the contagion.
Gulu District COVID-19 Task Force Leaders Placed Under Quarantine4 Jun 2020, 00:26 Comments 151 Views Local government Security Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), journalists media houses self and institutional quarantine
Mentioned: Elegu boarder point of entry Gulu Municipality Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Kabedo Opong Zone Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.