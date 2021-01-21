Dominic Ochola
Gulu District LCV Elect to Prioritize Improved Social Services

The incoming Gulu District LC V Chairperson, Christopher Opiyo Ateker - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Atekere cited the impassable Teladwong-Lugore Road, Awach-Unyama Road, Paicho-Omel and Lugore-Patiko Road among others including uplifting Awach Health IV to spur economic development.

 

