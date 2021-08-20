Gulu District Leaders Appeal for More Relief Aid to Hailstorm Affected Homes

In short
Hi John Oola, a father of five in Bungatira Sub-County where more than 500 families were affected says he missed out on the relief because they were assessed after the local leaders had already submitted the list of affected homed.
Gulu District Leaders Appeal for More Relief Aid to Hailstorm Affected Homes20 Aug 2021, 12:16 Comments 164 Views Environment Agriculture Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: crop gardens hailstorm harvest relief assistance
Mentioned: Bungatira Sub-County Office of the Prime Minister - OPM Paicho Sub-County. Patiko Sub-County
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.