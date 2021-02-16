In short
Ismail Ahmed, the Principal Inspector in the Local Government Ministry noted that local governments have the most elastic revenue system, arguing that once a challenge hits the globe, the change is drastic.
Gulu District Posted Highest Revenue Collections as COVID-19 Hits Hard-Report Top story16 Feb 2021, 21:57 Comments 393 Views Kampala, Uganda Local government Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Revenue collection
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.