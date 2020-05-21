Gulu District Receives 30 Tonnes of Relief Food from OPM

In short
Ojara explained that the food will be distributed to 2000 most vulnerable households with each receiving 5 kilograms of beans and 10 kilograms of posho respectively.
Gulu District Receives 30 Tonnes of Relief Food from OPM21 May 2020, 12:26 Comments 132 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Coronavirus lockdown Gulu receives relief food Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu District Chairperson Rose Nakabugo
Mentioned: Office of Prime Minister – OPM
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.