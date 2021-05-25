In short
At least 4036 cases of abortions have been recorded in the different health facilities Gulu District over the past 15 months. Gulu Regional Referral Hospital alone received 1317 cases in need of post-abortion care and registered 7 deaths.
Gulu District Registers More than 4,000 Abortion Cases in Fifteen Months Top story25 May 2021, 07:50 Comments 165 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Lifestyle Report
In short
Tagged with: Penal Code Act extramarital affairs family planning health facilities incest post abortion care pregnancies rape unplanned pregnancies.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.