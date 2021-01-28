Gulu EC Rejects Vote Recount of Bargede –Layibi Division Mayoral Race

In short
Benson Obette, the Gulu District Registrar of the Electoral Commission turned down Ogwette’s request on the ground that he petitioned his office late.
Gulu EC Rejects Vote Recount of Bargede –Layibi Division Mayoral Race28 Jan 2021, 18:54 Comments 216 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Polls Updates
