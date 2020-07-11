Dominic Ochola
15:18

Gulu Embarks on Campaign Against Neglected Tropical Diseases

11 Jul 2020, 15:17 Comments 149 Views Environment Human rights Health Interview

In short
Dr William Onyai, the District Health Educator revealed that the population in Gulu District and Gulu City continues to register cases of intestinal worms; river blindness, elephantiasis, flurry worms, bilharzia and lymphatic filariasis among others.

 

Tagged with: life-long disability reduced economic productivity social stigma.
Mentioned: Gulu District and Gulu City Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.