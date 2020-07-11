In short
Dr William Onyai, the District Health Educator revealed that the population in Gulu District and Gulu City continues to register cases of intestinal worms; river blindness, elephantiasis, flurry worms, bilharzia and lymphatic filariasis among others.
Gulu Embarks on Campaign Against Neglected Tropical Diseases
11 Jul 2020
Mentioned: Gulu District and Gulu City Ministry of Health
