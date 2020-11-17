Gulu FDC Candidates Launch ‘Defaced Poster' Campaign

In short
Patrick Lumumba Oola, the Gulu City FDC Chairperson, says the under the ‘defaced posters’ campaign FDC candidates will be moving to voters with torn and defaced posters.
Gulu FDC Candidates Launch ‘Defaced Poster' Campaign17 Nov 2020, 21:14 Comments 146 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics Election 2021 Elections Breaking news
FDC presidential aspirant Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ocan in Gulu recently.
