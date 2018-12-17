Peter Labeja
20:23

Gulu Forest Officer Ocaka Interdicted

17 Dec 2018, 20:23 Comments 133 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Northern Security Analysis
Trade In Charcoal Got James Ocaka Gulu District Forest Officer Into Trouble Peter Labeja

Trade In Charcoal Got James Ocaka Gulu District Forest Officer Into Trouble Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Ocaka of completely denying knowledge of a counter fake receipt No. 0417458 he issued on November 8th 2018 despite repeatedly issuing the same serial number on three forest produce movement permits worth 2.4 million shillings duly signed by him.

 

Tagged with: gulu district forest officer interdicted from office james ocaka embattled gulu district forest officer milton kato gulu chief administrative officer
Mentioned: gulu local government

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.