Gulu Forest Officer Ocaka Interdicted

Ocaka of completely denying knowledge of a counter fake receipt No. 0417458 he issued on November 8th 2018 despite repeatedly issuing the same serial number on three forest produce movement permits worth 2.4 million shillings duly signed by him.
Gulu Forest Officer Ocaka Interdicted17 Dec 2018, 20:23 Comments 133 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Northern Security Analysis
Trade In Charcoal Got James Ocaka Gulu District Forest Officer Into Trouble Login to license this image from 1$.
