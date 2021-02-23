Gulu City Gets UGX 41 Billion for Road Works

Salvatore road, one of the roads constructed under USMID Project in Gulu City in Layibi -Bardege Division commissioned in 2019-Photo By Simon Wokorach

In short

Edward Kiwanuka, the Gulu City Town Clerk says that the fund will construct more than 7 roads in the City totalling 7.788 kilometres. The roads include Oola Lubaro road, Vincent Opiyo road, Francis Barabanawe road, Lakana Odongkara road, Onono road and Nelson Mandela road.