Simon Wokorach
17:13

Gulu City Gets UGX 41 Billion for Road Works

23 Feb 2021, 17:08 Comments 101 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Business and finance Report
Salvatore road, one of the roads constructed under USMID Project in Gulu City in Layibi -Bardege Division commissioned in 2019-Photo By Simon Wokorach

Salvatore road, one of the roads constructed under USMID Project in Gulu City in Layibi -Bardege Division commissioned in 2019-Photo By Simon Wokorach

In short
Edward Kiwanuka, the Gulu City Town Clerk says that the fund will construct more than 7 roads in the City totalling 7.788 kilometres. The roads include Oola Lubaro road, Vincent Opiyo road, Francis Barabanawe road, Lakana Odongkara road, Onono road and Nelson Mandela road.

 

Tagged with: Parliamentary Committee on Finance Road Construction USMID Project embracing the USMID project.
Mentioned: Gulu City Nakaseke World Bank

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.