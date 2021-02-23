Gulu City Gets UGX 41 Billion for Road Works

In short
Edward Kiwanuka, the Gulu City Town Clerk says that the fund will construct more than 7 roads in the City totalling 7.788 kilometres. The roads include Oola Lubaro road, Vincent Opiyo road, Francis Barabanawe road, Lakana Odongkara road, Onono road and Nelson Mandela road.
Gulu City Gets UGX 41 Billion for Road Works23 Feb 2021, 17:08 Comments 101 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Business and finance Report
Salvatore road, one of the roads constructed under USMID Project in Gulu City in Layibi -Bardege Division commissioned in 2019-Photo By Simon Wokorach
Tagged with: Parliamentary Committee on Finance Road Construction USMID Project
Mentioned: Gulu City Nakaseke World Bank
