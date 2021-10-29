Dominic Ochola
Gulu Health Authorities Worried About Possible Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Mid morning photo of motorists in Gulu City visbily riding and carrying passengers without masks. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
The Ministry of Health guidelines require all adults to wear face masks while in public or crowded places, use hand sanitisers, observe social distancing and get vaccinated to protect themselves from infections. Public gatherings are also restricted to not more than 200 people and a nighttime curfew is also supposed to be maintained from 7 pm to 5:30 a.m.

 

