Gulu Health Workers Arrested for Alleged Drug Theft

Police detained the duo following complaints from residents who allegedly caught them with six boxes of Malarial drugs, Coartem.
Gulu Health Workers Arrested for Alleged Drug Theft4 Jan 2019, 16:40 Comments 152 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Health Northern Analysis
