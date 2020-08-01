Emmy Daniel Ojara
09:55

Gulu Hospital Struggles to Respond to Emergencies As Ambulances Break Down

1 Aug 2020, 09:53 Comments 165 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Breaking news
Grounded ambulances at Gulu Regional Regional Referral Hospital. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Grounded ambulances at Gulu Regional Regional Referral Hospital. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
The ambulances include one that was in June donated by the Ministry of Health to respond to Covid-19 emergencies and the other given by the government in 2007.

 

Tagged with: Covid-19 in Gulu GRRH seeks ambulances
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.