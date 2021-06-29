Emmy Daniel Ojara
16:51

Gulu Hospital Struggles to Treat Patients in ICU Over Power Outage

29 Jun 2021, 16:48 Comments 112 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Breaking news
One of the COVID -19 patients undergoing treatment at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

Dr. Paska Apiyo, the In-charge of the Covid-19 Treatment Unit (CTU) at GRRH told URN that the late Dr. Arach had been admitted at the unit for treatment for over a week but the hospital ran short of oxygen due to power outages that was being experienced within Gulu City for at least two days which grounded the generation of oxygen.

 

