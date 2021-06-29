Gulu Hospital Struggles to Treat Patients in ICU Over Power Outage

In short
Dr. Paska Apiyo, the In-charge of the Covid-19 Treatment Unit (CTU) at GRRH told URN that the late Dr. Arach had been admitted at the unit for treatment for over a week but the hospital ran short of oxygen due to power outages that was being experienced within Gulu City for at least two days which grounded the generation of oxygen.
Gulu Hospital Struggles to Treat Patients in ICU Over Power Outage29 Jun 2021, 16:48 Comments 112 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Breaking news
One of the COVID -19 patients undergoing treatment at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
