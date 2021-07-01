Simon Wokorach
Gulu Hospital Turns Antenatal Unit into Covid Treatment Centre

1 Jul 2021, 12:14 Comments 151 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Report
The acute children ward at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital-Photo By Simon Wokorach

The acute children ward at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital-Photo By Simon Wokorach

In short
Dr Norah Nakato, the Hospital Principal Senior Nursing Officer says that the decision was reached following overwhelming demand for space. She says that attention will only be given to women with complications, who will be treated in a single room that was previously meant for the adolescent clinic.

 

