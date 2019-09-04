Gulu Journalist Expresses Fear for Dear Life

In short
Okumu told URN on Tuesday evening that unknown people tried breaking into his home in Aywee Parish Pece division in the outskirts of Gulu Town on August 29th, 2019 but backed off when he raised alarm.
He reported a case of criminal trespass at Aywee police post vide SD: Ref: 02/30/08/2019 on Monday morning.
Gulu Journalist Expresses Fear for Dear Life4 Sep 2019, 07:56 Comments 287 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Black Star Publication Livingstone Okumu Langol
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.