Up to 583 candidates obtained first grade out of 5,605 candidates that includes all the Municipal and rural schools across Gulu district whereas Kitgum attained 221 pupils in first grade out 3,605 candidates.
Gulu, Kitgum Top PLE Performance in Acholi
Kim Trevor Rwothomiyo being lifted high by his parents; Christoper Ocowun and Jackline Akello after scoring 8 aggregates in PLE from El-Shaddai Day and Boarding Primary School in Gulu District - Photo by Dominic Ochola
Mentioned: Uganda National Examination Board - UNEB.
