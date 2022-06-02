Emmy Daniel Ojara
Gulu Launches Task Force to Improve Education Performance Top story

2 Jun 2022, 10:22 Comments 148 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Northern Breaking news
Signatures appended in commission to improve education performance in Gulu. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

David Obol, the Gulu district inspector of schools and Chairperson of the Education Taskforce says that the survey discovered staff shortage, high school dropouts, lack of menstrual hygiene facilities, poor management, absenteeism, and poor performances in several schools.

 

