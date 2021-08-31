Gulu Leaders Face Probe for Manipulating COVID-19 Relief Cash Lists

In short
At least 11,472 people in Gulu City benefited from the COVID-19 relief cash that was distributed through the Office of the Prime Minister. The money was supposed to be disbursed to vulnerable Ugandans who were affected by the second COVID-19 lockdown, which started on June 6.
Gulu Leaders Face Probe for Manipulating COVID-19 Relief Cash Lists31 Aug 2021, 13:49 Comments 116 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Business and finance Updates
