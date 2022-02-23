Gulu Main Market in Total Darkness as UMEME Disconnects Power Supply

In short
Geoffrey Otim, the Gulu City Bardege-Layibi Division Mayor told URN on Wednesday that they negotiated with the power distributor to give them some time to clear the outstanding bills but their request fell on deaf ears.
Gulu Main Market in Total Darkness as UMEME Disconnects Power Supply23 Feb 2022, 17:47 Comments 131 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: darkness at Gulu Main Market
Mentioned: Gulu Main Market
