In short
Court heard that the accused was caught red-handed having sexual intercourse with the minor on her mother’s bed by the victim’s elder brother. The accused who is the victim’s cousin, is said to be HIV Positive.
Gulu Man Charged With Defiling a 3-Year-Old Girl
17 Dec 2020
In short
Bardege-Layibi Division, Gulu City
Vian Kwezira, the Gulu Grade One Magistrate
Section 129(3)(4)(a)(b) of the Penal Code Act
aggravated defilement
