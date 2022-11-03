Gulu Market Authorities Stuck With Unclaimed Body of Accident Victim

In short
Patrick Omaya, the Chairperson of Gulu City Market Vendors Association told URN that Robert's body is lying in the Gulu Regional Referral Hospital morgue since no one has come to claim it.
Gulu Market Authorities Stuck With Unclaimed Body of Accident Victim3 Nov 2022, 10:53 Comments 218 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Gulu City accident claims 4
Mentioned: Gulu Main Market
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.