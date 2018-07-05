In short
Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu district chairperson says the move will introduce climate smart agriculture and alleviate poverty by reducing reliance on rain fed agriculture. He says the units will also supply clean and safe water to communities without safe water points.
Gulu Moves To Turn Non-Functional Boreholes into Irrigation Schemes
A Vegetable Field in The Suburb of Gulu Town. Such Crops Are Vulnerable To Dry Spell Login to license this image from 1$.
