Jesse Johnson James.
19:04

Gulu Municipal Council Blocks Construction of Fuel Station

19 Jun 2018, 19:04 Comments 125 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Environment Northern Analysis
The Unapproved Petrol Station Which Got Demolished in Gulu Peter Labeja

The Unapproved Petrol Station Which Got Demolished in Gulu Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
George Labeja, the Gulu Municipal Mayor, says that the owners Mohammed Jama and Rose Olum did not secure approval of the municipal planning authority before embarking on the development

 

Tagged with: gulu municipal council blocks construction of petrol station gasco energy petrol station mohammed jama proprietor gasco energy petrol station first petrol station in laroo division
Mentioned: gulu municipality

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.