In short
The Municipal Human Resource Officer, Richard Okot in a memo to staff indicated that the delayed payment of May salary was due to delays in the release of funds for wage by the central government.
Gulu Municipal Council Civil Servants Miss May Salary12 Jun 2019, 19:21 Comments 129 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Local government Interview
In short
Mentioned: Gulu Municipal Labour Line Primary School Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development
