Dominic Ochola
19:29

Gulu Municipal Council Civil Servants Miss May Salary

12 Jun 2019, 19:21 Comments 129 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Local government Interview
Staff Memo

Staff Memo

In short
The Municipal Human Resource Officer, Richard Okot in a memo to staff indicated that the delayed payment of May salary was due to delays in the release of funds for wage by the central government.

 

Tagged with: Francis Barabanawe, Gulu Municipal Town Clerk civil servan missed salary
Mentioned: Gulu Municipal Labour Line Primary School Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.