Gulu Councilor In Trouble For Defilement

In short
The councilor was picked up on Sunday following a complaint by the minors mother, Suzan Atala after nabbing the suspect with her daughter behind closed doors at about 9pm in Lacan Kwite village in Layibi Division.
Gulu Councilor In Trouble For Defilement19 Jun 2018, 09:32 Comments 183 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Northern Security Analysis
In short
Tagged with: gulu municipal councilor in trouble for alleged defilement patrick jimmy okema pro police aswa river region defilement in gulu
Mentioned: uganda police force upf
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.