Gulu Municipality Gets UGX 90 Billion for Sanitation

In short
The grant by the German Charity Organization KFW will go towards the construction of 540 stances of public toilets in market facilities in the four divisions in Gulu Municipality.
Gulu Municipality Gets UGX 90 Billion for Sanitation9 Nov 2018, 18:13 Comments 134 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Environment Health Report
In short
Tagged with: gulu municipality undertakes 90.2 billion sanitation project construction of pit latrines in gulu municipality public toilets in gulu municipality francis barabanawe town clerk gulu municipality
Mentioned: gulu municipality
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.