Gulu Municipality Struggles With Integrated Financial Management System

In short
The IFMS is an automated budgeting and accounting system used by government entities to initiate, spend and monitor their budgets, process payments, manage and report on their financial activities.
Gulu Municipality Struggles With Integrated Financial Management System13 Sep 2019, 18:26 Comments 146 Views Business and finance Local government Misc Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Budget Monitoring and Accountability Unit (BMAU) George Kidega, Gulu Municipal Chief Finance Officer Integrated Financial Management System IFMS Pauline Lukwayi, Gulu Municipal Deputy Mayor Public Finance Management (PFM)
Mentioned: Gulu Municipal Council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.