Gulu NRM Party Registrar Attacked by Irate Mob

In short
According to results submitted for tallying at the TAKS Centre on Friday, up to 2,000 people allegedly cast their votes for the four candidates who were vying for the party’s flag. They included Walter Opiyo Magamaga, David Baka Akuru, Francis Oketayo and Stephen Odokorach.
Gulu NRM Party Registrar Attacked by Irate Mob12 Sep 2020, 17:15 Comments 149 Views Election Politics Security Report
George Ebola Ovola, the Gulu District National Resistance Movement (NRM) being protected by police - Photo by Simon Wokorach
In short
Tagged with: Highland Sub-Ward polling station voting irregularities
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.