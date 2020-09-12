Dominic Ochola
Gulu NRM Party Registrar Attacked by Irate Mob

George Ebola Ovola, the Gulu District National Resistance Movement (NRM) being protected by police - Photo by Simon Wokorach

In short
According to results submitted for tallying at the TAKS Centre on Friday, up to 2,000 people allegedly cast their votes for the four candidates who were vying for the party’s flag. They included Walter Opiyo Magamaga, David Baka Akuru, Francis Oketayo and Stephen Odokorach.

 

