In short
It is alleged that the victim approached Pastor Felix Lawoko of Voice of Hope Church requesting for a scholarship in technical skills education.
Gulu Pastor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault14 Jun 2019, 15:36 Comments 118 Views Human rights Crime Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: Bardege Division Golden Inn Bar and Lodge Gur village, Bungatira sub county Kabedopong sub ward Pastor Felix Lawoko Pece Division
Mentioned: Gulu Central Market Voice of Hope Church Voice of Hope Nursery and Primary School aswa river region police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.