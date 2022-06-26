In short
The Vice President and Chief of Staff of Pepperdine University which supports the programme Danny DeWalt, told URN during an interview on Saturday that 66 remand inmates on simple cases were released during the five days plea bargaining session.
Gulu Plea Bargaining Camp Completes 212 Criminal Cases in 5 Days
Danny DeWalt, the Pepperdine University Vice President and Chief of Staff. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
