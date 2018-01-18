Fire Guts Cotton Store

In short
Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Police Spokesperson, says fire incidents are widespread in the region. He says fire gutted a timber store in Senior Quarters in Gulu Town last week few days after a building was burnt to ashes in Kitgum district.
Fire Guts Cotton Store18 Jan 2018, 06:45 Comments 157 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
The Cotton Store Which Caught Fire At The Ginnery In Layibi Division in Gulu Municipality Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.