Gulu Police HC III Struggling to Manage HIV/AIDS

In short
Austin Ocen, the Gulu Central Police Commander says that the facility lacks diagnostic equipment to support the management of clients under care and transport means to support coordination and client follow-up.
Gulu Police HC III Struggling to Manage HIV/AIDS3 Oct 2022, 07:56 Comments 113 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Security Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Committee of Parliament on HIV/AIDS HIV/AIDS uniform men Sarah Kayagi, the Chairperson of the Committee of Parliament on HIV/AIDS
Mentioned: Gulu Police Health Centre III
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.