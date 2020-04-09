In short
According to Lapolo, the action of the truck drivers violates the presidential guidelines on the prevention of the pandemic. He says to avoid danger no charcoal truck will be allowed to drive through Gulu district.
Gulu RDC Bans Charcoal Trucks from District Top story9 Apr 2020, 11:02 Comments 117 Views Environment Security Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu District Chairperson covid -19 gulu rdc bans trucks carrying charcoal from passing via gulu maj. santos okot lapolo, the gulu resident district commissioner
Mentioned: gulu district layibi division
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.