Gulu RDC Launches Crackdown on Suspected B13 Criminal Gangs

The suspected criminal gangs are reportedly operating in the Sub –Counties of Awach, Paibona, Bungatira and Omel in Gulu District. They are known for housebreaking, attacking locals, theft, and robbery, among others.
Gulu RDC Launches Crackdown on Suspected B13 Criminal Gangs12 May 2021, 09:44 Comments 152 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Report
