RDC Wants Radio Maria Closed for Promoting Hate Speech

In short
Gulu RDC Captain Santos Lapolo accuses Radio Maria-Gulu of using Sunday masses to blackmail the government, campaign national development programs and attack other faith-based organizations.

 

Tagged with: controversial gulu sermon father charles onen director radio maria radio maria gulu captain santos okot lapolo rdc gulu police dirupt gulu crusade over insecurity
Mentioned: ministry of ict and national guidance

