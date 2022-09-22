Gulu Reactivates Covid-19 Taskforce for Ebola Surveillance

In short
Dr. Kenneth Cana, the acting Gulu District Health Officer told Uganda Radio Network on Thursday that reactivation of the covid-19 taskforce is in readiness to combat the deadly disease in case it spills to the region.
Gulu Reactivates Covid-19 Taskforce for Ebola Surveillance22 Sep 2022, 17:40 Comments 94 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ebola Virus Disease
