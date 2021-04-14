Gulu Registers Reduction in 2020 UACE Candidates

In short
Only 889 students registered for the exams compared to over 1,200 candidates in the previous 2019 and previous years.
Gulu Registers Reduction in 2020 UACE Candidates14 Apr 2021, 16:52 Comments 119 Views Lifestyle Human rights Education Interview
Gulu Senior Secondary School candidates matching to their examination room - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: A level education Reduction in 2020 UACE Candidates UACE candidates Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education – UACE soft skills courses
Mentioned: Bishop Angelo Negri College Gulu Central High School Gulu High School Gulu Senior Secondary School Scared Heart Secondary School Trinity College Uganda National Examination Board – UNEB
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.