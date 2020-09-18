Gulu Referral Hospital Wants Treatment Centers Decentralized

Dr Pask Apio speaks to LOP Betty Aol Ocan during an oversight visit to the facility on Tuesday this week. Photo By Michael Ojok.

In short

Dr Paska Apio, who is in charge of the treatment center at Gulu regional referral hospital, says they have been forced to borrow beddings from Anaka hospital in Nwoya and Amuru district to accommodate more people. She says last week, they borrowed 18 mattresses and bed covers from Anaka hospital and Amuru district health department respectively.