Gulu Registered 265 Labor Disputes in Lockdown

13 Dec 2020, 17:32 Comments 221 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Court Report
The Administrative block at Gulu City Council

In short
Geoffrey Lakwonyero, the Labor and Gender Officer at Gulu City Council, says 70 of the cases registered with his office have been settled and leaving 15 cases.

 

